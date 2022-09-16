The Opportunity

We have an amazing and rare opportunity to join us as an Aboriginal Environmental Health Officer Cadet. We’ve partnered with NSW Health to provide this opportunity and here’s just a few reasons why we think it’s awesome:

Get paid to learn! You will be employed as our Aboriginal Environmental Health Officer Cadet, with a fully paid for Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Environmental Health)

You will work with us five days of the week with time dedicated to study

You will study via distance through Western Sydney University with twice a year travel to university for workshops or assessments

Be part of a small team that contributes to the betterment of Maitland

The day to day work of the role will see you address aspects of the natural and built environment that may affect human health. You will work in and out of the office and undertake tasks such as inspecting swimming pools, food premises, skin penetration and other businesses, responding to enquiries and investigating complaints, sampling water and soil, and educating various stakeholders to protect public health and the environment.

This is a temporary, full-time contract of up to six years. The university degree is the equivalent of three years full-time study, however as our Environmental Health Officer Cadet, we want you to learn on the job-skills too! Which is why the successful person will study part-time for six years whilst working in our Regulatory Compliance team.

People who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander only are eligible for this opportunity, in accordance with Section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997 (NSW).

Check out these videos to learn more about becoming our next Aboriginal Environmental Health Officer!

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/aboriginal/training/Pages/beco...

About You

Aboriginal by descent, identify as an Aboriginal person and be accepted as such by the Aboriginal community.

Successful completion of Year 12 High School certificate Record of School Achievement, with satisfactory results in English and Mathematics, or other post high school study.

Ability to successfully enrol in the Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health) at Western Sydney University. Committed to completing this degree part-time while working full time.

Enjoy working in both indoor and outdoor environments whilst having an understanding of Environmental Health issues.

Effective written and verbal communications skills as well as effective problem-solving skills.

Able to work productively as a member of the team and contribute to team goals.

Benefits

This Cadet position forms part of our Pathway Programs which aims to provide development opportunities for those seeking to study and learn on the job skills. It is a six-year fixed term contract, working full-time Monday to Friday with a base salary ranging from $44,236 up to $52,509 per year + 10.5% super.

The university course fees and associated study fees including text books and time for compulsory class attendance will be paid for. This role will also have access to benefits such as flexible working arrangements and our Healthy Employee Program Initiative with inclusions such as discounted gym memberships and the reimbursement of up to $125 per financial year.



Questions

If you want to be part of a small team that does big things for Maitland but have some questions after reading the role charter, please contact Sarah Roberts, Team Leader Compliance on 02 4934 9830.

Applications close: Sunday 16 October 2022

Please note, prior to an offer of employment being made, recommended candidates will be required to undertake a medical assessment (including drug and alcohol testing). Council also completes a range of other pre-employment checks which may include reference checks, psychometric testing and a criminal history check. For more information about the recruitment process, search ‘work with us on our website.

We are a 2022 Circle Back Initiative Employer – we commit to respond to every applicant.